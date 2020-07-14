Aventus Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $1.03 million and $18,763.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

