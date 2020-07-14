Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

