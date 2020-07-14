Aua Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,770.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a PE ratio of 148.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,209.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

