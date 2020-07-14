Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $112.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $99.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

