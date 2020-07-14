Athene Holding Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of ATH opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Athene by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Athene by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

