ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €375.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a €340.00 ($382.02) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($411.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($458.43) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €323.71 ($363.72).

