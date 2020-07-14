ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASLN opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $59.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

