Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.82 ($32.14).

Several analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target (up previously from GBX 1,750 ($21.54)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.15) price target (up previously from GBX 2,200 ($27.07)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.69) price target (up previously from GBX 2,700 ($33.23)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,606 ($32.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,879 ($35.43). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,594.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.15) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 19623.6916773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 33.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

