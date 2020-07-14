ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 16,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 47.58%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

