Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $24.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Aritzia stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

