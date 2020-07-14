Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ares Capital have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s second quarter 2020 earnings release. Driven by regulatory changes and rise in demand for customized financing, the company’s investment income growth is expected to continue. Rise in investment commitments will likely continue to support revenues. Further, the company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. However, continuously rising expenses (mainly resulting from its expansion strategy) are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term to some extent. The company's higher debt levels make us apprehensive and might hamper financials.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCC. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 409,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

