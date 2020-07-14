Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Aravive alerts:

ARAV stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.52. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aravive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.