Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Boosted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,295. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

