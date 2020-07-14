Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $381.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

