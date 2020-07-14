Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

