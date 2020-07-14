Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average of $305.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.