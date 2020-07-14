Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

