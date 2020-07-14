Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 995,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $363,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.