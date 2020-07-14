Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

