Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 110,533 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

