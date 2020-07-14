Apollon Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,109.57 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Apollon has a total market cap of $4,109.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053341 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

