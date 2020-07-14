Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Antofagasta stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

