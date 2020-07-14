Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 870 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 875.71 ($10.78).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($12.31) on Monday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 838.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

