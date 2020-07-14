Anthem Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $22.08 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $22.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

NYSE ANTM opened at $257.58 on Monday. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $310.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

