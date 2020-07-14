ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho lowered ANTA Sports Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Shares of LSRCF stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; transparent object inspection systems and SiC wafer inspection and review systems, which have applications in electric power systems, railway equipment, office equipment, and consumer equipment; and LiB application systems.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.