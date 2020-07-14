AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect AngioDynamics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

