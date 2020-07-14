ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

ANGI stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,313,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,977,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 127,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 279,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

