Andrew Findlay Buys 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £148.81 ($183.13).

On Thursday, June 11th, Andrew Findlay acquired 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($185.40).

On Monday, May 11th, Andrew Findlay acquired 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 488 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($186.17).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.16) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 737.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 933.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 746 ($9.18) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,620 ($19.94) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

