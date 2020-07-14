Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head-To-Head Review

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Anaplan alerts:

88.1% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Anaplan has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -40.32% -48.56% -22.76% VMware 58.44% 30.45% 7.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anaplan and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 6 13 0 2.68 VMware 1 8 18 0 2.63

Anaplan currently has a consensus price target of $54.05, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. VMware has a consensus price target of $167.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Anaplan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and VMware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 19.28 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -46.23 VMware $10.81 billion 5.36 $6.41 billion $4.51 30.69

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats Anaplan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect, secure, and operate their network consistently within and across the data center, cloud, and network edges; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, the company offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that brings together its compute, storage, and networking technologies into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds; and VMware Pulse IoT Center, an Internet of Things device management and monitoring solution. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; and end-user computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.