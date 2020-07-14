Analyzing Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Wells Fargo & Co pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Wells Fargo & Co pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Co has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co 14.52% 9.28% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Co $103.92 billion 1.00 $19.55 billion $4.38 5.80

Wells Fargo & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Valley National Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25 Wells Fargo & Co 5 16 4 0 1.96

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus price target of $36.07, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given Wells Fargo & Co’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Co is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Co beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services. As of February 7, 2019, it operated through 7,800 locations, 13,000 ATMs, and the Internet and mobile banking, as well as has offices in 37 countries and territories. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

