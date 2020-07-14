Analyzing Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Matador Resources (NASDAQ:MTDR)

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources -35.02% 34.62% 3.04% Matador Resources 19.51% 7.20% 3.53%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rosehill Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources 1 4 0 0 1.80 Matador Resources 0 10 5 0 2.33

Rosehill Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,458.44%. Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 61.58%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rosehill Resources and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.06 $8.41 million $0.55 0.70 Matador Resources $983.67 million 0.92 $87.78 million $1.20 6.47

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rosehill Resources. Rosehill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Rosehill Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

