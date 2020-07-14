Analyzing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Vereit (NYSE:VER) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vereit has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Vereit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 18.18 $61.98 million $1.23 33.95 Vereit $1.24 billion 5.38 -$300.35 million $0.69 8.94

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vereit. Vereit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Vereit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 23.20% 2.82% 1.85% Vereit -23.19% -4.05% -2.05%

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vereit pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Vereit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Vereit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vereit 0 5 2 0 2.29

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Vereit has a consensus target price of $9.01, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Vereit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vereit is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Vereit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.