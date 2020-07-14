Analyzing Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) & Glassbridge Enterprises (NYSE:GLAE)

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

36.3% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manning and Napier and Glassbridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.31% 7.66% 5.19% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -4.07% -1.11%

Risk & Volatility

Manning and Napier has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manning and Napier and Glassbridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.33 $1.43 million $0.17 16.12 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 51.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Glassbridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manning and Napier.

Summary

Manning and Napier beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.