Analyzing First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 8.91% 7.41% 0.74% Bank7 15.06% 8.29% 0.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Western Financial and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Western Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Bank7 has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Bank7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million 1.34 $8.01 million $1.16 11.28 Bank7 $52.99 million 1.74 $8.23 million $1.96 5.11

Bank7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Western Financial. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank7 beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

