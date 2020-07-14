Analyzing DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A Tenable -26.68% -76.21% -15.93%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenable 0 3 8 0 2.73

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 313.04%. Tenable has a consensus price target of $33.36, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Tenable.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.40 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -23.00 Tenable $354.59 million 8.80 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -35.83

DIRTT Environmental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental beats Tenable on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

