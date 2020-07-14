Analyzing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compugen and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -46.10% -35.88% INmune Bio N/A -32.17% -31.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Compugen and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 7 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 24.06%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Compugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 57.54 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -34.81 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$7.68 million ($0.75) -11.80

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Compugen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

