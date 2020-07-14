Analyzing Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank7 and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $52.99 million 1.74 $8.23 million $1.96 5.11 SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.68 $11.97 million $1.62 8.43

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 15.06% 8.29% 0.95% SB Financial Group 16.90% 9.73% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank7 pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bank7 beats SB Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

