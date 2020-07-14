Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $65.15 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

