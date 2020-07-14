Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.58.

Shares of PPG opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $74,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 101.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 564,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 943,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after buying an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

