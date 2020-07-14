Analysts Set Expectations for Moelis & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Moelis & Co in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $255,176.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,442. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after acquiring an additional 961,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,185,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth about $39,311,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

