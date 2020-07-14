Analysts Set Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Price Target at $57.33

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,704,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 997,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,351,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

