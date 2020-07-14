Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,207.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.44 million, a PE ratio of -44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

