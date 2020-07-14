Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.32.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $208.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.71 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,306,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

