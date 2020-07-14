Analysts Issue Forecasts for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

MGM opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

