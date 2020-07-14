Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.00. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million.

PEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 415.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 240,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,797. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.