Analysts Expect Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.85. Medifast posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

MED stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medifast by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

