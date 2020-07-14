Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.34. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

CVBF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 14,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 99.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $6,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

