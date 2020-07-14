Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. Eastside Distilling reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 104.48% and a negative return on equity of 168.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Eastside Distilling by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 668,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

EAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,811. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

