Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. CECO Environmental also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CECE stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $219.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

