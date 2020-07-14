Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $150.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $94,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

